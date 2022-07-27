Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalUK Intelligence: Antonivskiy Bridge key vulnerability for Russian troops in Kherson

This item is part of our running news digest

July 20, 2022 10:04 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The latest U.K. defense intelligence update said Russian troops in occupied Kherson reported on July 19 that the bridge had been hit by Ukrainian forces, but that it is highly likely it is still usable. It is one of the two roads crossing the Dnipro River Russia can use to supply or withdraw its troops. The report also states that Ukrainian forces are holding the line in Donbas, while Russia continues to make minimal gains.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok