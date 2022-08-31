UK defense ministry: Ukrainian military pushed back Russian troops in some places.
August 31, 2022 9:58 am
According to the U.K. Defense Ministry on Aug. 31, the Ukrainian military continued to assault Russia’s Southern Grouping of Forces on several axes across the country's south. Russia will likely attempt to plug the gaps in its line using pre-designated mobile reserve units, the report reads.
