externalUK Defense Ministry: Ukrainian coastal defense neutralizes Russia's ability for sea control

June 21, 2022 3:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its June 21 intelligence update that Ukraine's first claimed success of using Western-donated Harpoon anti-ship missiles to destroy a Russian vessel on a resupply mission demonstrates the difficulty Moscow faces to reinforce their forces occupying Snake Island in the Black Sea with weapons and personnel. Ukrainian coastal defense has undermined the viability of Russia's original plans for the invasion, which involved holding the Odesa region at risk from the sea, the update said.

