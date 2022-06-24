U.S. weighs ban on Russian crude oil imports.
March 4, 2022 11:01 pm
Amid a growing bipartisan call from Congress, the Biden administration is “considering a range of options” but does not want to disrupt the global energy supply, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. The administration is also communicating with the U.S. oil and gas industry on the impact such a move would have on both American consumers and the global supply, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.