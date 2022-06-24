Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalTwo Ukrainian pilots released from Russian captivity.

April 14, 2022 2:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Ukraine’s military intelligence, Ivan Pepelyashko and Oleksiy Chyzh were taken prisoner on March 8 near the village of Nova Basan in Chernihiv Oblast. It's not clear whether they were released under the recent prisoner swap or separately. In captivity, the pilots were relocated several times before they ended up in the Kursk pre-trial detention center, where they were kept in a cell with eight other Ukrainian officers. The two said that the injured Ukrainians didn't get medical assistance.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
