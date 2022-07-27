Turkey planning new meeting for grain corridors from Ukraine
July 18, 2022 6:48 pm
Turkey's Defense Ministry said Turkey hopes to hold a second four-way meeting in Istanbul regarding the organization of a grain corridor from Ukraine this week, European Pravda reports, citing Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. Delegations from Ukraine, Russia and Turkey met with UN representatives in Istanbul on July 13 for the first time to discuss the safe export of grain.