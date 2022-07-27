Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalTurkey planning new meeting for grain corridors from Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

July 18, 2022 6:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Turkey's Defense Ministry said Turkey hopes to hold a second four-way meeting in Istanbul regarding the organization of a grain corridor from Ukraine this week, European Pravda reports, citing Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. Delegations from Ukraine, Russia and Turkey met with UN representatives in Istanbul on July 13 for the first time to discuss the safe export of grain. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok