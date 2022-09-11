Train delays reported due to power outages caused by Russian strikes.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 11, 2022 10:13 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Ukraine's state railway monopoly Ukrzaliznytsia, trains from Kharkiv and Sumy to the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk were delayed for at least 40 minutes. Trains from Kharkiv to Kyiv and Odesa were also delayed. The blackouts were caused by a Russian attack on infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the attack was Russia's "cynical revenge" for the successes of the Ukrainian army on the front.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.