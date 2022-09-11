According to Ukraine's state railway monopoly Ukrzaliznytsia, trains from Kharkiv and Sumy to the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk were delayed for at least 40 minutes. Trains from Kharkiv to Kyiv and Odesa were also delayed. The blackouts were caused by a Russian attack on infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the attack was Russia's "cynical revenge" for the successes of the Ukrainian army on the front.