Three Ukrainians included in TIME's 100 most influential people in the world.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 23, 2022
The U.S. magazine has chosen President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi for the "Leaders" category, while Ukrainian media Ukrainska Pravda's Chief Editor Sevgil Musaieva is in the "Innovators" category. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chief Editor of Russian publication Novaya Gazeta Dmitry Muratov, who opposes the war in Ukraine, have also been included.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
