Sweden and Finland complete NATO accession talks.
July 4, 2022 11:14 pm
Both countries formally confirmed their desire and ability to meet the “political, legal and military obligations” of NATO membership, the alliance said. On July 5, the accession protocols are expected to be signed, and subsequently they must be ratified by all NATO members. Sweden and Finland, which have been neutral countries for decades, changed their stance on NATO after Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.