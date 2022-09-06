Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 6, 2022 8:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Security Service of Ukraine accused the party of destabilizing the political situation in Ukraine and spreading "anti-Ukrainian propaganda." The Shariy Party was banned by a lower court in June for its alleged ties with Russia, and later it filed an appeal with the Supreme Court. Shariy, who is based in Spain, was charged with treason in absentia in 2021. He was briefly detained and then released by the Spanish authorities in May. Shariy dismisses the charges and the ban on his party as political persecution. 

