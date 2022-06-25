SIPRI: Global nuclear arsenal to expand for first time since Cold War.
June 13, 2022 8:22 am
According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Russia’s war and Western support for Ukraine have increased the risk of nuclear arms use and proliferation. “All of the nuclear-armed states are increasing or upgrading their arsenals and most are sharpening nuclear rhetoric and the role nuclear weapons play in their military strategies,” said Director of SIPRI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Programme Wilfred Wan.