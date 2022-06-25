Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalSIPRI: Global nuclear arsenal to expand for first time since Cold War.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 13, 2022 8:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Russia’s war and Western support for Ukraine have increased the risk of nuclear arms use and proliferation. “All of the nuclear-armed states are increasing or upgrading their arsenals and most are sharpening nuclear rhetoric and the role nuclear weapons play in their military strategies,” said Director of SIPRI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Programme Wilfred Wan.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok