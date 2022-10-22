Scholz explains why he's refusing to send German tanks to Ukraine.
October 22, 2022 7:28 pm
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Die Welt that his country does not want to "act alone", meaning that other Western countries should also send such tanks if Germany does. Scholz also said that 20-30% of Germans don’t agree with the sanctions against Russia and arms deliveries to Ukraine. Scholz has been repeatedly accused of blocking arms supplies to Ukraine.
