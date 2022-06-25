Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalScholz admits German energy dependence on Russia was a mistake but says he still stands by Merkel's policy.

June 19, 2022 3:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during an interview that an "attempt at reconciliation can never be wrong, and neither can an attempt to get along peacefully (with Russia)." Yet, he acknowledged that his predecessor Angela Merkel made a mistake by relying too much on Russian energy supplies without building the necessary infrastructure to decrease its dependence on Moscow.

