Scholz admits German energy dependence on Russia was a mistake but says he still stands by Merkel's policy.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 19, 2022 3:18 pm
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during an interview that an "attempt at reconciliation can never be wrong, and neither can an attempt to get along peacefully (with Russia)." Yet, he acknowledged that his predecessor Angela Merkel made a mistake by relying too much on Russian energy supplies without building the necessary infrastructure to decrease its dependence on Moscow.