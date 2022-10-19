Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, October 19, 2022

SBU: Antonov company's management 'did not take adequate measures' to save Mriya aircraft

October 18, 2022 2:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Ukraine's Security Service, unnamed employees of state company Antonov prevented Ukraine's authorities from organizing anti-aircraft and ground protection of the airfield, which led to the destruction of the world's largest cargo aircraft AN-225 Mriya by Russian forces on Feb. 27.

Antonov company’s management "did not take adequate measures to preserve the plane, despite warnings from authorities," the SBU reported, not disclosing the names of the suspects.

Dmytro Antonov, the chief pilot of the An-225 Mriya, has publicly criticized the company for not transferring Mriya abroad before Russia's full-scale invasion began. He claimed that the decision was not made as the company's top management had fled Ukraine two weeks before the all-out war.

On Oct. 13, the SBU opened a probe against undisclosed employees of Ukraine's Antonov company to discover whether these employees had cooperated with Russia. Back in March, the company denied the accusations.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok