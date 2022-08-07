Russia’s war has killed over 1,000 civilians, including 50 children in Kharkiv Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
August 7, 2022 6:32 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Over two thousand civilians have also been injured in the oblast since Feb. 24, according to Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the regional prosecutor’s office. Over 7,000 sites in the city and region, 2,800 apartment buildings, almost 1,800 residential buildings, more than 500 educational institutions, and 150 hospitals have been completely or partially destroyed, he said.