Russia's proxies in Donetsk Oblast say they may kill three kidnapped foreigners
This item is part of our running news digest
June 5, 2022 1:44 pm
The proxies claimed that they have completed a "criminal investigation" against the captured foreigners, British citizens Sean Pinner and Andrew Hill, as well as a citizen of the Kingdom of Morocco, Saadoun Brahim. They said that the foreigners may face the death penalty for fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the "first court hearing" will take place soon.