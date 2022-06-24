Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia's proxies in Donetsk Oblast say they may kill three kidnapped foreigners

This item is part of our running news digest

June 5, 2022 1:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The proxies claimed that they have completed a "criminal investigation" against the captured foreigners, British citizens Sean Pinner and Andrew Hill, as well as a citizen of the Kingdom of Morocco, Saadoun Brahim. They said that the foreigners may face the death penalty for fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the "first court hearing" will take place soon.

