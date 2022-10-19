Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 19, 2022 9:52 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, people were killed in Kurakhovo, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, and Siversk. Also, the bodies of eight more civilians were found in liberated Lyman, Kyrylenko added.

