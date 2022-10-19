Russia's Oct. 18 attacks kill 4 civilians, injure 12 in Donetsk Oblast
October 19, 2022 9:52 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, people were killed in Kurakhovo, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, and Siversk. Also, the bodies of eight more civilians were found in liberated Lyman, Kyrylenko added.
