Russia’s attempt to advance in Luhansk Oblast kills 12 in Sievierodonetsk in past 24 hours.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 20, 2022 10:24 am
One more person was killed in the town of Hirske, according to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai. “However, the assault on Sievierodonetsk was unsuccessful — the Russians suffered personnel losses and retreated,” Haidai reported on May 20. According to Sievierodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Striuk, up to 15,000 civilians still remain in the city's bomb shelters, and 70% of residential buildings in Sievierodonetsk have been destroyed or damaged.