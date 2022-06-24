Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia’s attempt to advance in Luhansk Oblast kills 12 in Sievierodonetsk in past 24 hours.

May 20, 2022 10:24 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
One more person was killed in the town of Hirske, according to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai. “However, the assault on Sievierodonetsk was unsuccessful — the Russians suffered personnel losses and retreated,” Haidai reported on May 20. According to Sievierodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Striuk, up to 15,000 civilians still remain in the city's bomb shelters, and 70% of residential buildings in Sievierodonetsk have been destroyed or damaged. 

