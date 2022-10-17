Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Russia's attacks kill 3 civilians in Donetsk Oblast, 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

September 27, 2022 10:05 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed three and injured 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor. 

Russian troops have also shelled Kharkiv Oblast, killing one and wounding five people, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russia has fired 90 projectiles on Nikopol with multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery and shelled other settlements of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, wrecking a total of 25 private houses in the past 24 hours, reported Valentyn Reznichenko, the oblast governor.

At night, Russians hit Mykolaiv with Tornado-S MLRS missiles, damaging residential buildings, shops, and other civilian infrastructure, said Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim.

On Sept. 26, Syniehubov said that the Russian missile attack on Pervomaiskyi, Kharkiv Oblast, killed seven people.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok