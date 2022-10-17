Russia's attacks kill 3 civilians in Donetsk Oblast, 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed three and injured 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor.

Russian troops have also shelled Kharkiv Oblast, killing one and wounding five people, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russia has fired 90 projectiles on Nikopol with multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery and shelled other settlements of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, wrecking a total of 25 private houses in the past 24 hours, reported Valentyn Reznichenko, the oblast governor.

At night, Russians hit Mykolaiv with Tornado-S MLRS missiles, damaging residential buildings, shops, and other civilian infrastructure, said Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim.

On Sept. 26, Syniehubov said that the Russian missile attack on Pervomaiskyi, Kharkiv Oblast, killed seven people.