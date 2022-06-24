Russian troops kill 3, injure 6 Ukrainian soldiers during evacuation of civilians from Azovstal.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 7, 2022 7:06 pm
Azov, the Ukrainian military regiment defending the Azovstal steel plant, the last part of Mariupol under Ukrainian control, told Ukrainska Pravda that 2 Ukrainian soldiers were killed by UAV bombs and another — by an anti-tank guided missile. The attack took place on May 6, during a pre-agreed ceasefire set to allow the evacuation of civilians to take place.