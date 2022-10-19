Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russian proxies in Kherson plan to relocate or deport up to 60,000 city residents

October 19, 2022 1:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Moscow-installed proxy in Kherson Oblast Vladimir Saldo on Oct. 19 announced an "organized displacement of the civilian population" from municipalities around Kherson to the territories "on the Dnipro River's left bank." He said that all Russian top proxies, including himself, will move too.

The city of Kherson is fully located on the river's right bank.

Saldo didn't specify where exactly the people will be relocated or deported to. According to him, Russian forces plan to relocate 50,000–60,000 Ukrainians.

Kirill Stremousov, one of the top Russian proxies in Kherson Oblast, said on Oct. 19 that Ukrainian forces might soon start advancing on Kherson and called locals to flee.

