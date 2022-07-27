Russian proxies claim to have blocked Google in occupied parts of eastern Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 22, 2022 1:52 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Denis Pushilin, leader of the Kremlin-backed proxies in the occupied parts of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, claimed that the work of Google there was blocked due to “harassment of Russians, imposition of lies and disinformation,” Russian state-controlled news outlets reported. According to the sources of the Kyiv Independent in occupied Donetsk, Google can be accessed there, but the access has disappeared in the previous days. Earlier, Russia's proxies in Luhansk Oblast also announced they were blocking Google.