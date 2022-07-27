Denis Pushilin, leader of the Kremlin-backed proxies in the occupied parts of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, claimed that the work of Google there was blocked due to “harassment of Russians, imposition of lies and disinformation,” Russian state-controlled news outlets reported. According to the sources of the Kyiv Independent in occupied Donetsk, Google can be accessed there, but the access has disappeared in the previous days. Earlier, Russia's proxies in Luhansk Oblast also announced they were blocking Google.