Russian occupation government: Berdyansk collaborator still alive.
September 6, 2022 11:44 pm
Artem Bardin, head of the Russian occupation administration in Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was not killed by the assassination attempt on his car, Russian state news agency Ria Novosti reported, citing Nikolai Miroshnichenko, head of the Berdyansk occupation administration's healthcare department. He lost both legs and is currently fighting for his life, according to Russian state news agency TASS. Previously Russian state media reported, citing the occupation authorities, that Bardin had died.
