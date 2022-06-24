Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian missiles hit Odesa Oblast, damage airport runway.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 30, 2022 7:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
 According to the operational command South, the runway was damaged to the point that it can no longer be used.

