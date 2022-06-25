Russian missiles hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three civilians injured.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 18, 2022 9:11 pm
Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said an oil depot was destroyed as a result of the attack.
