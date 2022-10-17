Russian missile strikes school in Donetsk Oblast
September 28, 2022 10:27 am
Twelve people, including two children were in the bomb shelter of the school in the town of Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast at the time of the strike, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. The bomb shelter survived the hit, but one school worker remains unaccounted for.
Kyrylenko said that the strike was understood to be conducted with an S-300 air defense missile.
"This building had nothing in common with a military target," Kyrylenko said. "Local civilians were simply sheltering from the bombardment which Russians regularly bring upon the town."
