externalRussian missile strikes infrastructure in Myrhorod, Poltava Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 9, 2022 9:21 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Two people were injured as a result of the attack, Dmytro Lunin, governor of the region, said on April 9.

