July 1, 2022 3:11 am
Odesa Oblast Governor Serhii Bratchuk reported early on July 1 that Russian missile hit a 9-story high-rise and another targeted a leisure complex in Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky District. Ten people were killed in the attack on the high-rise as of 2:30 a.m. local time and seven injured, including three children. The rescue operation continues.