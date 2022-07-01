Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian missile attack on Odesa Oblast kills 10, injures 7.

July 1, 2022 3:11 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Odesa Oblast Governor Serhii Bratchuk reported early on July 1 that Russian missile hit a 9-story high-rise and another targeted a leisure complex in Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky District. Ten people were killed in the attack on the high-rise as of 2:30 a.m. local time and seven injured, including three children. The rescue operation continues. 

