Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, August 22, 2022

externalRussian media: Car of imperialist ideologue’s daughter blown up remotely.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 22, 2022 2:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Daria, the daughter of Russian imperialist Alexander Dugin, was killed by a car bomb on Aug. 20. Russian state news agency TASS cited law enforcement sources in its report. Russian Telegram channel Mash reported, citing sources in the police, that people with anonymous phone numbers had been following Dugina’s car. The investigators are considering the version that the explosive went off after a call from one of these phones. The National Republican Army, a group that had not been known before Aug.21, claimed responsibility for the murder.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok