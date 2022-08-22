Daria, the daughter of Russian imperialist Alexander Dugin, was killed by a car bomb on Aug. 20. Russian state news agency TASS cited law enforcement sources in its report. Russian Telegram channel Mash reported, citing sources in the police, that people with anonymous phone numbers had been following Dugina’s car. The investigators are considering the version that the explosive went off after a call from one of these phones. The National Republican Army, a group that had not been known before Aug.21, claimed responsibility for the murder.