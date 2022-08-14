Igor Girkin, also known by the alias Igor Strelkov, tried to get to the frontline and fight against Ukraine, according to Oleksandr Zhuchkovsky, a Girkin ally. Girkin, who reportedly used a forged passport issued in 2015 in the name of Sergei Runov, was arrested in Crimea. Girkin, a former officer of Russia's Federal Security Service, effectively launched Russia's war in the Donbas by seizing Slovyansk in April 2014. Since then, he has become critical of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, lashing out at him for mishandling the war effort and refusing to carry out military mobilization.



