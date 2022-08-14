Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, August 14, 2022

externalRussian authorities reportedly arrest warlord who seized Slovyansk in 2014.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 14, 2022 12:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Igor Girkin, also known by the alias Igor Strelkov, tried to get to the frontline and fight against Ukraine, according to Oleksandr Zhuchkovsky, a Girkin ally. Girkin, who reportedly used a forged passport issued in 2015 in the name of Sergei Runov, was arrested in Crimea. Girkin, a former officer of Russia's Federal Security Service, effectively launched Russia's war in the Donbas by seizing Slovyansk in April 2014. Since then, he has become critical of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, lashing out at him for mishandling the war effort and refusing to carry out military mobilization. 


externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok