Russian Defense Ministry published the names of 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war killed, and 73 injured in the Olenivka prisoner camp on July 28. Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets says that Russia hasn't yet responded to his request about the victims' identities and the retrieval of their bodies. Ukraine says that Russia attacked the camp, where the captive defenders of Mariupol were held and awaiting a prisoner exchange, with artillery. Russia blames Ukraine for the attack on the camp.