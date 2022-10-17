Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia hits thermal plant in Vinnytsia Oblast twice, injures 6 people

October 11, 2022 3:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
When rescuers were working at the spot after the first attack in the morning on Oct. 11, Russian forces struck the Ladyzhyn Thermal Power Plant again with kamikaze drones, according to energy company DTEK.

Six people were injured, and the energy equipment was damaged again, according to DTEK.

