Russia hits thermal plant in Vinnytsia Oblast twice, injures 6 people
October 11, 2022 3:59 pm
When rescuers were working at the spot after the first attack in the morning on Oct. 11, Russian forces struck the Ladyzhyn Thermal Power Plant again with kamikaze drones, according to energy company DTEK.
Six people were injured, and the energy equipment was damaged again, according to DTEK.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.