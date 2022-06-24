Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
April 30, 2022 1:38 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Local Governor Alexander Bogomaz said the village of Zhecha came under fire “as air defense systems intercepted a Ukrainian aircraft entering Russian territory.” The statement comes a day after two Russian regions that border Ukraine, Kursk and Bryansk, claimed their territory has been shelled. Mykhailo Podolyak, the advisor to the Ukrainian president’s office, earlier said Russia will commit provocations on its territory.

