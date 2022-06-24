Russia claims Ukraine fired at borderline Bryansk region, no casualties reported.
April 30, 2022 1:38 pm
Local Governor Alexander Bogomaz said the village of Zhecha came under fire “as air defense systems intercepted a Ukrainian aircraft entering Russian territory.” The statement comes a day after two Russian regions that border Ukraine, Kursk and Bryansk, claimed their territory has been shelled. Mykhailo Podolyak, the advisor to the Ukrainian president’s office, earlier said Russia will commit provocations on its territory.