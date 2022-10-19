Russia attacks Sumy Oblast: 2 civilians killed, 1 injured

Russian forces shelled the village of Yunakivka near the Ukrainian border on Oct. 18, killing two and wounding one civilian, according to Deputy Head of President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko. There were 14 explosions; the attack damaged a grocery store and several buildings around it, said Tymoshenko.

Overnight, Russia fired three missiles at a critical infrastructure site in Sumy Oblast, killing five people and wounding 14.