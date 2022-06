According to satellite imagery seen by RFE/RL, the number of fighters and bombers at the "Lipetsk-2" military airport in Russia has doubled to more than 30 aircraft since the end of March. As of April 11 there are 6 Su-27 fighters, 14 Su-30 or Su-34 bombers, 10 Su-24 bombers and 4 unidentified aircraft at the airfield.