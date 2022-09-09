Romanian navy ship hits mine in Black Sea, no casualties reported
September 9, 2022 10:22 am
The Romanian navy dredger was attempting to defuse the drifting sea mine when it exploded 25 nautical miles off the coast of Constanta. No casualties or significant damage to the ship was reported, according to the Romanian defense ministry.
