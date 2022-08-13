Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 13, 2022 11:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Barbados-flagged Fulmar S loaded with 12,000 tonnes of corn is heading to Turkey's southern Iskenderun province, Reuters reported on Aug. 13, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry. The Marshall Island-flagged Thoe carrying 3,000 tonnes of sunflower seeds is heading to Turkey's city of Tekirdag. A total of 16 ships have recently departed from Ukraine under the UN-backed agreement with Ukraine and Russia to resume exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, Reuters reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
