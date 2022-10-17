Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Reuters: IMF to consider $1.3 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine

October 4, 2022 4:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The International Monetary Fund's executive board will decide on Ukraine's request for $1.3 billion in additional emergency funding on Friday, Oct. 7, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. The fund believes that "Ukraine has received sufficient financial assurances from its global partners to meet the IMF's debt sustainability requirements and qualify for further emergency funds," according to the sources. 

On Sept. 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the IMF had allocated an additional $1.4 billion to support Ukraine after the institution provided $1.4 billion in emergency assistance in March due to Russia’s full-scale invasion. 

On July 26, National Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko told Reuters that Ukraine wanted to agree on a new $15-20 billion loan program with the IMF by the end of 2022.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok