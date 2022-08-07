Reintegration Ministry: Over 2,000 civilians evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in one week
This item is part of our running news digest
August 6, 2022 11:00 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities were among those evacuated. On July 30, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that 200,000 civilians must be evacuated from Donetsk Oblast. Mandatory evacuation from Donetsk Oblast began on Aug. 2.