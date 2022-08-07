Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReintegration Ministry: Over 2,000 civilians evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in one week

This item is part of our running news digest

August 6, 2022 11:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities were among those evacuated. On July 30, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that 200,000 civilians must be evacuated from Donetsk Oblast. Mandatory evacuation from Donetsk Oblast began on Aug. 2. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

