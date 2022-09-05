Proxy claims that staged 'referendum' in Kherson Oblast to be postponed
This item is part of our running news digest
September 5, 2022 3:23 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Russian state-controlled news agency TASS, Kirill Stremousov, the leader of Russia's proxies in Kherson Oblast, said that the plan to hold a staged "referendum" on joining Russia is on hold amid Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive in the south. Ukraine and its Western partners have criticized such plans in Russian-occupied territories as a sham.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.