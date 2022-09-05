Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, September 5, 2022

externalProxy claims that staged 'referendum' in Kherson Oblast to be postponed

This item is part of our running news digest

September 5, 2022 3:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Russian state-controlled news agency TASS, Kirill Stremousov, the leader of Russia's proxies in Kherson Oblast, said that the plan to hold a staged "referendum" on joining Russia is on hold amid Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive in the south. Ukraine and its Western partners have criticized such plans in Russian-occupied territories as a sham.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok