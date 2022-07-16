Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, July 16, 2022

externalProsecutors: Russia’s war has killed at least 353 children, wounded 662 since Feb. 24

This item is part of our running news digest

July 16, 2022 9:43 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the numbers are expected to be higher since they do not include casualties in the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are ongoing. The biggest number of children casualties was recorded in Donetsk Oblast, where 353 children were either killed or injured.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok