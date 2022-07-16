Prosecutors: Russia’s war has killed at least 353 children, wounded 662 since Feb. 24
July 16, 2022 9:43 am
According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the numbers are expected to be higher since they do not include casualties in the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are ongoing. The biggest number of children casualties was recorded in Donetsk Oblast, where 353 children were either killed or injured.