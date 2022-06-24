As of May 16, at least 140 children have either been killed or injured in Donetsk Oblast, 100 in Kharkiv Oblast, 68 in Chernihiv Oblast, 48 in Kherson Oblast, 45 in Luhansk Oblast, 44 in Mykolaiv Oblast, 28 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 17 in Sumy Oblast, 116 in Kyiv Oblast, 16 in the city of Kyiv, and 15 in Zhytomyr Oblast, the Prosecutor General’s Office said. It also said 1,748 educational institutions have been damaged, of which 144 have been completely destroyed.