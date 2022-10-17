Monday, October 17, 2022

externalPresident's Office: Today's sham referendums nothing but 'propaganda show'

This item is part of our running news digest

September 23, 2022 11:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the President's Office, has called pseudo-referendums Russia's proxies started on occupied Ukrainian territories on Sept. 23 a "propaganda show" to aid Russian conscription efforts. Ukraine's occupied territories "need an immediate release," Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok