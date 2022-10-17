President's Office: Today's sham referendums nothing but 'propaganda show'
September 23, 2022 11:53 am
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the President's Office, has called pseudo-referendums Russia's proxies started on occupied Ukrainian territories on Sept. 23 a "propaganda show" to aid Russian conscription efforts. Ukraine's occupied territories "need an immediate release," Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
