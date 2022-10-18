Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
President's Office: Russia must be expelled from G20

October 17, 2022 1:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
"Those who give orders to attack critical infrastructure to scare civilians and who organize total mobilization to cover the front line with corpses can't sit at the same table with leaders of G20," said Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the President's Office, following Russia's drone attacks on central Kyiv.

Podoliak added that Russia "must be expelled from everywhere."

On Oct. 17, Russia launched its first-ever attack on the Ukrainian capital using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, killing three people, according to Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

