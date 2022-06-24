President's Office dismisses Lavrov's claim that lifting sanctions is discussed at Ukraine-Russia talks.
April 30, 2022 8:28 pm
Advisor to the presidential administration Mykhailo Podoliak said that contrary to a recent statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Ukrainian and Russian negotiators have not discussed lifting international sanctions against Russia, as well as the "denazification" of Ukraine and the status of the Russian language in the country.