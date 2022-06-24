Preparations begin to cut Russia off SWIFT.

The decision to cut Russia off the international payment order system has not been officially issued yet, but the technical preparations are ongoing, according to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“I thank the thousands of people, including the Ukrainian diaspora, who are putting pressure on their governments to support this decision," he said. "Ukrainian diplomats dedicate this victory to all defenders of Ukraine.”

It was announced on Feb. 26 that the EU countries that opposed the measure – Hungary, Italy, Cyprus and Germany – changed their position and supported it.