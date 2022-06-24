Pope Francis urges Russia not to use grain supplies as weapon.
June 1, 2022 1:08 pm
Pope Francis indirectly urged Russia, without naming the country, to not use Ukrainian grain as a weapon in the war. “The blockage of grain exports from Ukraine, on which the lives of millions of people depend, is especially alarming,” he said. Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s ports prevents the export of about 22 million tons of grain, creating a threat of famine in countries dependent on the grain, according to Ukrainian officials.