Politico: Russia hasn’t destroyed single HIMARS in Ukraine

November 5, 2022 7:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces haven't destroyed any of the U.S.-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Politico reported, citing a Pentagon official.

Ukraine has so far received 20 HIMARS from the U.S. with 18 more to be delivered over the next few years as part of a $1 billion U.S. arms package. The Ukrainian military has been using the systems for precise strikes on Russia's military ammunition depots and supply routes deep into the Russian-occupied territories.

The GPS-guided rockets of the HIMARS system, able to hit targets at long range with pinpoint accuracy, have been credited with turning the tide of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The high-precision M30/M31 GMLRS rockets used by Ukrainian HIMARS have an effective range of 85 kilometers.

The U.S. has been reluctant to provide Ukrainian forces with long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which Ukraine has been requesting for months. ATACMS have a range of up to 300 kilometers. 




