April 3, 2022 1:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mykhailo Podolyak, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, posted photos of Russian atrocities in Kyiv Oblast, where hundreds of civilians have been killed. "The main thing, according to our European partners, is not to provoke the Russians, right?" he wrote, comparing the mass executions in Bucha to Bosnia's 1995 Srebrenica massacre. "Hundreds, thousands killed, torn apart, raped, cuffed, raped again and killed again," he wrote.

