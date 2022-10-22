PM urges EU, UN to send monitoring mission to Kakhovka dam due to possible Russian terrorist attack.
October 21, 2022 11:39 pm
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Russian troops had mined the dam at the Russian-occupied Kakhovka Hydropower Plant in Kherson Oblast. If the dam is blown up, more than 80 settlements will be flooded, affecting hundreds of thousands of people, he said. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 20 that Russia was planning to blow up the dam as part of a false-flag operation and blame Ukraine.
